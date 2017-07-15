× Parole hearing July 20th: O.J. Simpson to fight for release from prison 9 years after conviction

NEVADA — O.J. Simpson will fight for his release from prison Thursday, July 20th.

That’s when the former football star has a parole hearing set in Nevada.

Simpson has been behind bars since his conviction on armed robbery and kidnapping charges nine years ago, on October 3rd, 2008—exactly 13 years to the day after he was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and Ronald Goldman. Simpson was found guilty of all 10 charges.

Simpson has served his minimum sentence, and one defense attorney believes he’s likely to receive parole. If that happens, he could be free as soon as October.

Simpson was convicted of trying to take sports memorabilia he claimed was stolen from him.

He was acquitted of murder in 1995, when he was accused of killing Brown and Goldman.