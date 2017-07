× Police investigate fatal moped crash near Potawatomi; 40-year-old Oak Creek man killed

MILWAUKEE — A 40-year-old Oak Creek man operating a moped was killed in a crash that happened near Potawatomi Hotel and Casino Saturday afternoon, July 15th.

Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. near 25th and Canal.

The Oak Creek man died at the scene after striking another moped.

The investigation is ongoing.

