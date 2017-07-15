Possible human trafficking: Milwaukee man, woman face prostitution charges, woman arrested twice in 2 days

GREEN BAY — A man and woman from Milwaukee have been charged in a case allegedly involving human trafficking.

24-year-old Deon Barron faces one count of solicitation of prostitutes. 22-year-old Alexus Williams faces one count of prostitution, non-marital sexual intercourse.

According to court documents obtained by WLUK, a 15-year-old girl was also taken into custody on suspicion of prostitution.

Williams was arrested on back-to-back days.

According to a criminal complaint, an undercover investigator first contacted Williams through an ad on the website Backpage.com. The woman in the ad referred to herself as Bella.

A “date” was arranged at a downtown Green Bay hotel, where Williams was eventually arrested.

The next day, Williams posted $250 bail and was released from jail.

The criminal complaint states, an hour-and-a-half later, the same undercover investigator found a similar Backpage.com ad, this time featuring a woman going by the name Diamond.

Another “date” was arranged — this time at a home on Edison Street. Williams was arrested again, as was Barron, who prosecutors say drove Williams to the home.

“The thing that is most concerning is the fact that she had posted a cash bond and within hours is alleged to have engaged in the same sort of behavior for which she was originally arrested,” said Jane Sequin, Brown County court commissioner.

One thing that is unclear is when the 15-year-old in this case was taken into custody. The criminal complaint states she originally identified herself as a 17-year-old, but once she was being booked into jail, she admitted to only being 15.

As for Barron, he tried to convince the court he had nothing to do with any prostitution.

“I’ve worked jobs. I have children now. This is not the type of thing that I get into,” Barron said.

Investigators believe Barron acted as Williams’ pimp because he admitted to taking money from her and Williams referred to him as her boyfriend.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams told authorities she has been a prostitute on and off for several years in the Milwaukee area.

Williams also told them the 15-year-old was also advertising herself online for prostitution.

Barron was issued a $5,000 cash bond, partly because he has a prior criminal record.

Williams was issued a $2,500 cash bond.