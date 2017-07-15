Red Cross opens 24-hour shelter in Kenosha County for flood victims

KENOSHA — The American Red Cross is opening a shelter in Kenosha County for flood victims. The shelter will open at noon on Sunday, July 16th.

The shelter will be located at Salem Grade School, at 8828 Antioch Road in Salem.

Trained Red Cross caseworkers will be available to provide food and housing assistance until all of the needs of those affected are met. The shelter will be open 24 hours.

This is in addition to a shelter opened by the Red Cross in Racine County — at Burlington High School. Red Cross officials said in a news release “shelters in other locations will also remain open until needed.”

You can help those impacted by severe flooding in SE Wisconsin. All Red Cross disaster assistance is free, made possible by voluntary donations of time and money from the American people.

Help people affected by disasters like this fire and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

Visit redcross.org/donate, or call 1-800-REDCROSS. You can also text “REDCROSS’ to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Contributions may also be sent to your local Red Cross chapter, 2600 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53233.

