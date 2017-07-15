“Thank you:” National Guard soldiers conclude mission in Burlington, after severe flooding

BURLINGTON — Wisconsin National Guard soldiers and airmen serving on state active duty as a result of severe flooding in SE Wisconsin concluded their mission in Burlington Saturday, July 15th.

According to a news release, while the local response effort will continue in the coming days and weeks, the National Guard troops were released from state active duty as floodwaters began receding. Volunteers continue to assist with the cleanup. About 60 members of the Life Bridge Church were out helping out, and one of the volunteers said he fell victim to the flooding himself.

Thank you to the members of the Wisconsin National Guard who did a great job with flood relief. — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) July 15, 2017

The National Guard manned traffic control checkpoints on roadways and bridges affected by high water, but as of Saturday, most of the affected roadways had reopened.

The soldiers also conducted health and welfare checks, knocking on approximately 370 doors in the city over the course of their time there.

In one case, soldiers worked with neighbors to evacuate a woman trapped in her home by floodwaters. The soldiers and neighbors used a boat to get her from her home and finally into a Wisconsin National Guard vehicle capable of fording through high water back to safety.

Approximately 85 National Guard soldiers were on duty in Burlington after torrential rains soaked the region on July 11th and 12th, causing the Fox River to rise above major flood stage. The Fox River at Burlington crested at a record 16.1 feet Thursday morning, July 13th.

Gov. Scott Walker declared a state of emergency, which authorized Maj. Gen. Don Dunbar, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, to activate the National Guard to assist local response efforts.

The “National Guard Reaction Force,” made up of soldiers from the Madison, Wisconsin-based 1st Squadron, 105th Cavalry, arrived in Burlington early July 13th to assist as needed. Airmen from the 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee also supported the effort.

PHOTO GALLERY