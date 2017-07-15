“They’re the 1st responders:” Meca Vest A K-9 Fest raises money to save lives of K-9 officers

GREENFIELD -- The sixth annual Meca Vest A K-9 Fest brought together dogs and dog lovers Saturday, July 15th.
Taking place in Greenfield, the festival raises money for police dogs in Wisconsin, and helps outfit them with life-saving protective vests.
Plenty of Milwaukee Brewers fans showed up to meet current players who signed autographs to support the K-9 officers.
"They're the first responders in any criminal scene, so they're the first ones to get shot or stabbed and they don't have a vest. So we want to vest all these dogs and we want to purchase new dogs for the police departments in Wisconsin," Marla Lichtenberger, festival president said.
The day began with a pet blessing Saturday morning, and people even had the opportunity to get their hands on a giant snake during a reptile show and petting zoo.
