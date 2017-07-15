Vehicle slams into home, killing sisters who were watching TV: 17-year-old driver possibly impaired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON COUNTY, Indiana -- Officials are awaiting test results to determine whether a 17-year-old girl was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of a crash that killed two girls who were inside a home. Investigators say the girl's vehicle slammed into the home on Wednesday night, July 12th.

Clinton County sheriff's deputies were called to a house in the 400 block of W. County Road 300 North in Frankfort, Indiana around 9:30 p.m. after a vehicle crashed into a home.

There were four people inside the house at the time -- 37-year-old Bridget Fullerton and three children. Two children were pronounced dead at the scene. Fullerton was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.

The coroner identified the victims as Haleigh Fullerton, 18, and Callie Fullerton, eight. The Fullertons' family members said two sisters, ages 17 and 9, were watching TV in the living room when the car crashed into the house. They were killed on impact.

The family’s son was upstairs at the time of the crash, and he was uninjured. Dennis Fullerton was not home when it happened.

Clinton County Chief Deputy Joseph Mink said they believe the vehicle was headed west on County Road 300 North when the 17-year-old driver lost control. The vehicle went through a ditch and a field before crashing into the house.

The driver admitted she was speeding, telling police that she was going about 80 miles-per-hour at the time of the crash. Detectives told WXIN she was visibly impaired at the scene.

Five juveniles ranging in age from 12 to 17 were inside the vehicle. All five were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

It was reported at a press conference Thursday afternoon that the driver had tested positive for opiates at the scene, but Mink said they "misspoke" and that the were still waiting on blood and urine tests before determining if the driver was under any influence.

"Of all the trees and other obstacles in that yard, the vehicle managed to clear them all without striking any of them and managed to strike this house which was well off the roadway," said Sgt. Matt Feterick of the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

The driver was arrested and has been preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness, although officials are awaiting the Delaware County prosecutor's decision on further charges.

Rob Johnston, a neighbor, said he could hear the screams from his home.

"We were just relaxing eating some apple streusel and we heard a bang, ran over there and tried to assist," said Johnston.

The crash remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff's Department.

Officials said counseling would be available for first responders and investigators.