Winning $350K SuperCash ticket sold in Burlington as storms brought heavy rain, severe flooding

BURLINGTON — One lucky SuperCash! player matched all six numbers in the July 13th drawing to win the $350,000 top prize — as storms brought heavy rain and severe flooding to SE Wisconsin — particularly in Racine and Kenosha Counties.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at Richter’s Marketplace at 156 South Pine Street in Burlington — one of the areas hardest hit by the flood waters.

The July 13th winning SuperCash! numbers were 9, 10, 16, 19, 20 and 24.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes by mail or in person at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee offices.

Here’s how to play the SuperCash! game:

1. Tickets are two plays for $1 and players can choose six different numbers from 1 to 39

2. The top prize is $350,000 and the game is drawn every day

3. There is also a Doubler feature with a 1:7 chance that all prizes will double automatically (excludes top prize)

4. Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the daily drawing