1,263 calls for service in Kenosha Co. since Monday amid severe flooding; Red Cross opens shelter

KENOSHA COUNTY — Kenosha County officials on Sunday, July 16th offered an update on the severe flooding as the American Red Cross opened a shelter for flood victims in Salem. Several roadways in the area remain closed, and officials are making more cleanup kits and well test kits available for those in need.

According to a press release issued Sunday, officials said Kenosha County Emergency Management Director Lt. Horace Staples is working with the Wisconsin Emergency Management Office to continue to respond to the after-effects of the flooding that occurred last week.

The American Red Cross on Sunday opened an emergency shelter located at the Salem Grade School, 8828 Antioch Road in Salem Lakes. Any resident needing shelter is invited to respond to the Salem School shelter. The Red Cross has resources including counselors and a mental health professional on site to assist people.

There will be more clean up kits and home well test kits available Monday July 17th through the Kenosha County Health Department, available at the Kenosha County Center at 19600 75th Street in Bristol or at the Health Department Office at 8600 Sheridan Road in Kenosha.

County nursing staff and tetanus vaccinations will be available Monday at their office or at the Kenosha County Center.

The current list of closed roadways (as of 3:00 p.m. Sunday) is as follows:

STH 50 at the Fox River Bridge – Approximately two to three feet of water

CTH EA between CTH L and CTH S – sinkhole

CTH JB between CTH W and STH 83 – water across roadway

CTH W between STH 50 and 52 nd St – water across roadway

St – water across roadway CTH F between CTH B and CTH FR – with fast moving water across the roadway between Fox River bridge and Fox River Park entrance.

CTH F – Water across roadway between CTH W and CTH FR.

CTH B between CTH F and CTH AH – water across roadway

CTH W between CTH C and CTH JI – water across roadway

The sinkhole on CTH C between CTH D and USH 45 has been repaired and the roadway is now reopened.

From noon on Monday July 10th until noon Sunday July 16th, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has responded to 1,263 calls for service, including: 134 reports of road hazards, 86 motorists assist calls, 29 medical calls, 171 traffic stops (inclusive of vehicles that have driven past traffic barricades), 50 service calls, 20 citizen assist calls, eight boating law violations, and 105 other additional patrols.

Sheriff Dave Beth has ordered additional deputy, bike patrol and detective staffing, and Sheriff Beth has lengthened the normal patrol shifts.

However, officials noted there continues to be motorists who ignore traffic barricades and signs, and drive into the flooded areas. This behavior is dangerous and illegal.

PHOTO GALLERY