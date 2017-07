Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Allie Christman from the Wisconsin Humane Society stopped by the FOX6 WakeUp studio to introduce Neapolitan aka "Neal" -- a two-month old kitten ready for adoption at the Milwaukee campus.

Neal is available at the Wisconsin Humane Society located at 4500 W. Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee.

He is very outgoing, playful and quite the curious kitten.

He is sprayed and neutered.

For more information on how to adopt a pet, CLICK HERE.