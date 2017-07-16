Catcher Jack Thelen leading undefeated West Bend West baseball team into playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BEND -- Jack Thelen is one of the leaders on the West Bend West High School baseball team. The Spartans are undefeated as the go into the sectionals of the WIAA Summer Baseball Playoffs. Jack has been a vital part of the teams that have now won 3 conference championships. He says he has always seen himself as more of defensive catcher. He enjoys working with the pitchers. This fall Jack will be heading to UW-Milwaukee. He plans on playing for the baseball team there next spring.

Jack Thelen

West Bend West HS

Baseball