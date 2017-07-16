× Competitors to gather for Lumberjack World Championships

HAYWARD — Competitors are expected to gather in northern Wisconsin for the annual Lumberjack World Championships this week.

The gathering in Hayward will showcase more than 20 events for world records in areas such as logrolling, chopping and pole climb.

Over 100 competitors are set to vie for more than $50,000 in prize money. The event starts Thursday, July 20th and runs through Saturday, July 22nd.

According to their website, the Lumberjack World Championships began in 1960 and was first held at Historyland, a historical theme park in Hayward commemorating the heritage of the region’s fur trade, Indian culture and logging industry.

Work day skills that were perfected in the forests of the nation became a past-time and soon grew into an exciting and growing sporting event.

Tickets can be purchased on their website.