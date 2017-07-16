“Couldn’t believe I lost it:” On 95th birthday, Horlick grad wears class ring for 1st time in 70+ years!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- A graduate of Horlick High School on Sunday, July 16th had a class ring on his hand for the first time in more than 70 years!

William Geertsen lost his class ring while serving during World War II. He was drafted shortly after graduating in 1938, and lost it overseas.

For his 95th birthday, his family and those at his Alma Mater teamed up to replace the ring, and he received it during a surprise birthday party.

"Couldn't believe I lost it. I only had it for about a year, but this is really something from Horlick High School. I really appreciate it," Geertsen said.

His family said the ring reunion almost didn't happen. The first time they heard the story was during an Easter dinner this year! Luckily, officials with the company Jostens heard the story too, and got the custom ring made in just one week!