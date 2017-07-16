Disney confirms Star Wars-inspired resort, TRON roller coaster (and more)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Walt Disney Parks and Resorts made several announcements for Walt Disney World and Disneyland during the D23 Expo in Anaheim on Saturday.

Disney unveiled plans for a Star Wars-themed resort as part of the "Disney 360" experimental vacation concept. The resort will allow guests to completely immerse in the Star Wars story during their stay.

“From the second you arrive, you will become a part of a Star Wars story," said Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks & Resorts. "You’ll immediately become a citizen of the galaxy and experience all that entails, including dressing up in the proper attire. Once you leave Earth, you will discover a starship alive with characters, stories, and adventures that unfold all around you."

The resort's opening date was not announced.

Chapek also announced a new TRON roller coaster coming to Magic Kingdom. The attraction will be located near the existing Space Mountain attraction and will allow guests to "board a train of two-wheeled Lightcycles."

The attraction, a clone of the popular Shanghai Disneyland ride, is expected to open prior to Disney World’s 50th anniversary in 2021.

Also announced at the D23 Expo on Saturday:

"We have ambitious plans for our parks and resorts around the world,” said Chapek. “We’re investing in the guest experience like never before."