“Don’t think it’s fair:” Once homeless, man learns he’ll be fined if he doesn’t move RV, shipping container from property

CONIFER, Colorado -- He was homeless for six years, but Clem Smith says he doesn't consider himself homeless anymore because he lives in a motor home with its own address. He said he's planning to build a house and spend the rest of his life there, but his ultimate dream is falling apart.

According to KMGH, Smith's RV is parked on property in Conifer, Colorado that he purchased in March with an inheritance from his mother's estate. Of the $214,000 inheritance, he spent $125,000 for the property and put the rest into improvements -- a power connection, water well, septic drawings, septic engineering and road engineering.

He also bought an old front end loader, a dump truck, a used car, a shipping container and a chicken coop with four hens -- all parked on his property.

After a neighbor complained about the RV, shipping container and trash, Smith was cited for code violations.

According to KMGH, the complaint alleges that he's allowing the outdoor storage of those items on vacant land and that he was going to allow people to live in the shipping container.

Smith said that's hogwash.

"I believe the person that complained came in (the shipping container) and saw a dresser and thought people were going to try to live here," Smith told KMGH.

Smith told KMGH in reality, the dresser is his "workbench" and he uses it to store tools and paperwork.

Jeanie Rossillon, Jefferson County's director of development and transportation, said that under existing code, the RV is considered an accessory and cannot be parked on the property without a house. Same goes for the shipping container.

Smith said he will build a house, but he needs more time. In the meantime, he said he wants to live in his RV and leave it parked on his property.

"I own this property. I paid for it in cash. It's all mine. I should be able to live on it for a certain amount of time, while I'm surveying, engineering or planning," Smith told KMGH.

According to the complaint, Smith will face a fine of $500 to $1,000 if he doesn't move the RV and shipping container.

"I shouldn't have to pay a fine. I'm not a criminal," Smith said.

Rossillon told KMGH Smith was given extra time to come into compliance with the codes. She said the basic codes exist for a reason -- health, safety and welfare.

"It's also about expectations, and balancing everyone's property rights," Rossillon said.

Smith said he has very little money left to move everything. He worried that he'll end up being homeless again and that he'll have to park his RV at Walmart.

"I don't think it's fair. I've been on the homeless circuit for several years and everybody at the campgrounds and at Walmart, is hoping to get a piece of property and build their own home," Smith told KMGH.