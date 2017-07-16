Call 2-1-1 to report flooding damage

Racine County Flooding Resources

Burlington Flood Relief Fund: Donate at any North Shore Bank location; money collected will benefit Love Inc. in Burlington (assisting flood victims)

Burlington Flood Relief Account: Donate at any BMO Harris Bank or Community Bank

American Red Cross shelter at Burlington High School

Well water testing info, Racine County

Flood cleanup info from Racine County Health Department

Racine County Health Department

Kenosha County Flooding Resources

American Red Cross shelter at Salem Grade School

Flooding in Kenosha County: All Kenosha County residents, businesses, or farms that have sustained damage should report that damage to the Kenosha County Emergency Management Flood Hotline at 262-605-7924. Leave a message there in regard to the damage sustained. Damage can also be reported by email at disaster@kenoshacounty.org.

Free water testing kits are available at the following locations: local town and village halls, the Kenosha County Job Center, and the Kenosha County Center.

Emergency Housing/Disaster Relief assistance: Contact the American Red Cross at 800-236-8680. The Shalom Center is offering emergency shelter assistance through the INNS Program, 262-658-1713, ext. 131, available 24-hours a day. Food assistance is available through the Shalom Center, which will provide a three-day emergency food box with perishables and non-perishables, 262-925-8755 ext. 2, available on Monday. Identification and proof of flood impact required. Food and other emergency assistance is available for Western Kenosha County residents at the Sharing Center, 25700 Wilmot Road, Trevor, 262-298-5535. To apply for Wisconsin Kenosha Racine Partnership (FoodShare), call 888-794-5820. For utility and energy assistance, and other emergency assistance from Kenosha County Human Services, visit the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol, or the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.



Kenosha County Division of Health

Wisconsin Department of Transportation: Roads reopen as water recedes: The remaining closure in place is at WIS 50 over the Fox River near the town of New Munster. The closure is anticipated to be in place throughout the weekend, or until water levels recede. It is suggested that motorists follow alternate routes along WIS 83, WIS 11 and WIS 75 to get around the closure.

Skate Milwaukee

Wisconsin Figure Skating Club