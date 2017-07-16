× Man dies at hospital after transport from private pool near 27th and Bolivar

MILWAUKEE — A man died at the hospital after he was taken there from a private pool Sunday, July 16th.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department indicated they were called out to the area near 27th and Bolivar, and the victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital.

The medical examiner confirmed the man’s death for FOX6 News.

The investigation is ongoing.

