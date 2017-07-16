× No one hurt in fire at home near 34th and Locust after initial fears children may have been inside

MILWAUKEE — No one was hurt in a fire at a home near 34th and Locust in Milwaukee Sunday, July 16th.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said the home suffered heavy damage to its front.

There were initial concerns children may have been inside the home, but no one was found.

Again — there were no injuries.

A damage estimate hasn’t yet been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

