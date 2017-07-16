× Sheboygan Common Council to meet as Kohler Co. proposes annexing nearly 400 acres for golf course

SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan Common Council will meet Monday, July 17th to discuss the fate of a possible golf course.

Kohler Company wants to annex nearly 400 acres from the Town of Wilson to build the course along Lake Michigan.

Environmentalists oppose the plan due to concerns regarding deforestation and water pollution.

Kohler officials say the project will bring tourism, money and jobs.

