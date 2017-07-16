× TMZ: Legendary actor Martin Landau has passed away at 89

LOS ANGELES — Legendary actor Martin Landau has died, TMZ is reporting.

According to TMZ, Landau is one of the most enduring actors of our time. Among his credits are Alfred Hitchcock’s “North by Northwest”, Tim Burton’s “Ed Wood” and “Cleopatra.”

TMZ was told Martin died at 1:30 p.m. PT Saturday at UCLA Medical Center after a short hospitalization where he suffered unexpected complications.

Landau had been a cartoonist before starting his acting career in the ’50s. He appeared in nearly 200 films and TV shows during his lustrous career and worked until his death. His big break came in 1966 when he was cast as Rollin Hand in the “Mission: Impossible” TV series alongside his wife Barbra Bain. The role got him repeatedly nominated for Emmys and helped him nab the Best Male TV Star Golden Globe in 1968, according to TMZ.

Landau was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award in 1988 for his role in Francis Ford Coppola’s “Tucker: The Man and His Dream.” He didn’t win but clenched another Golden Globe win for the role. He was nominated for another Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Woody Allen’s “Crimes and Misdemeanors” and finally won in 1994 for his portrayal of Bela Lugosi in Tim Burton’s biopic “Ed Wood.”

Landau was 89.