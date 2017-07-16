TMZ: Legendary horror filmmaker George A. Romero has passed away

LOS ANGELES — Legendary horror filmmaker George A. Romero, best known for creating the “Night of the Living Dead” and catapulting the zombie film genre, has passed away, TMZ is reporting.

George had been battling lung cancer. He died Sunday, July 16th in his sleep, surrounded by his family, as the score to his favorite film “The Quiet Man” played, according to the L.A. Times who reported it first, TMZ said.

George’s 1968 cult classic “Night of the Living Dead” spawned a bunch of sequels including “Dawn of the Dead,” “Day of the Dead,” “Land of the Dead,” “Diary of the Dead” and more. He’s regarded as the godfather of zombie films and inspired several modern day horror filmmakers including Eli Roth, who took to Twitter Sunday to express his condolences.