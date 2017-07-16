“We’re here for each other:” 36-foot-long truck packed with donations for flood victims arrives in Wilmot

KENOSHA — Water levels continue to recede in Racine and Kenosha Counties after severe flooding, but there’s still plenty to clean up, and as of Sunday, July 16th, there were still people in need of a place to sleep. The community has stepped up in a big way to help.

“I’m getting goosebumps!” Kari Krucek said.

Volunteers at the Wilmot Fire Department on Sunday got a big delivery they’ve been waiting for.

“Massively huge! It’s like, beyond words,” Krucek said.

Krucek has been organizing the volunteer efforts after her friends and neighbors were hit hard by the flooding.

“We had a family in here not long ago that lost their entire house. They are living out of a pop-up camper,” Krucek said.

As of Sunday, floodwaters were continuing to recede. County Highway F at the Fox River reopened, and the bridge there was passable once again — a major difference when compared with just days ago.

The fire station in Wilmot was turned into a makeshift one-stop-shop for any item flood victims may need.

“We’ve actually made up these nice little laundry pod bags. You can just grab a bag and be able to do your laundry,” Krucek said.

The 36-foot-long truck, packed with donations, would double the inventory. It was a gift from the Paddock Lake Area Lion’s Club.

“They had donated $4,000 to go for supplies for the victims,” Krucek said.

The generosity continued just up the street Sunday — where the American Red Cross turned Salem Grade School into a shelter.

“They are kinda surprised by how much we give them! This is the first shelter that has opened for sleeping — if people decide to come in and sleep and shower,” Jane Nesbitt, registered nurse with the American Red Cross said.

It’ll be open around the clock for a few days for anyone in need. On Sunday, officials said eight people had slept, showered and enjoyed meals there. They also picked up free cleanup kits.

“We have some PineSol, more bleach, a squeegee,” Nesbitt said.

Neighbors helping neighbors has been a theme in Kenosha and Racine Counties amid the severe flooding.

“There’s still good in the world. We are still here for each other,” Krucek said.