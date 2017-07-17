× Appleton resident finds naked burglar in bed

APPLETON — Police say an Appleton resident arrived home this past weekend to find a naked burglar sleeping in the victim’s bed.

Responding officers say they found the man hiding in a shower enclosure at the home Saturday night. Police say the burglar broke a door to gain entry, drank some whiskey and ate some muffins. Authorities say a bag of marijuana was found near the suspect’s clothing.

WBAY-TV reports the victim did not know the suspect, who was booked into the Outagamie County Jail.