Bucks rookie’s shorter shorts generate social media talk

Posted 3:57 pm, July 17, 2017, by , Updated at 03:58PM, July 17, 2017

MILWAUKEE — NBA Summer League play shows Milwaukee Bucks rookie D.J. Wilson has skills for the modern league, but his uniform shorts are a bit of a throwback to an earlier era and are getting some social media attention.

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 12: D.J. Wilson #5 of the Milwaukee Bucks guards Skal Labissiere #3 of the Sacramento Kings during the 2017 Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sacramento won 69-65.

The 17th overall pick in the NBA draft is averaging 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in the Bucks’ five games. But, it’s his shorter shorts that have been panned and praised on social media.

Wilson says the mid-thigh shorts are “Cali swag” that his teammates in Ann Arbor, Michigan accepted. Wilson was a standout player in Sacramento, California before heading to the University of Michigan.