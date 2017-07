WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department needs your help in identifying the male in the picture below.

Police say he is approximately 5’07”-6’00”. He is wearing a bright red shirt and dark shorts. He is driving an older model blue Dodge Neon missing a right front hub cap.

No additional details have been released — including why that man is being sought by police.

If you know who this person is, please contact Detective Van Ells at 262-524-3925.