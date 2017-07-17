Caught on camera: Good Samaritan helps rescue 5 after fiery crash at Milwaukee gas station

MILWAUKEE — A good Samaritan rescued five people after a vehicle slammed into a pump at the Citgo gas station near 30th and Lisbon Sunday night, July 16th.

It happened around 9:00 p.m.

On Monday, the everything was back to normal at the gas station, though it was down one pump.

Surveillance cameras captured the crash. The video shows a black vehicle landing on the other side of a fence, causing the driver of a light-colored SUV to lose control and strike the gas pump.

In the video, you can see a man in a white shirt running from the scene. Witnesses indicated he was in the black vehicle.

The video also shows a good Samaritan wearing a green hat — working to make sure the people in the SUV could get out safely. They’re seen emerging from the vehicle in the video.

The gas station attendant jumped into action to put the fire out.

As for that black vehicle, police said officers noticed the Dodge Charger had a suspended registration, and attempted to stop it — but the driver fled. The vehicle ended up crashing into another vehicle near 31st and North before the crash at the gas station.

Police said in both crashes, the occupants of the other vehicles suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. MPD is seeking a known 26-year-old man.