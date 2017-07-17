Caught on camera: Milwaukee police need help to ID attempted robbery suspects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking two suspects wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery at Community Financial Service Centers at Capitol and Humboldt.

The suspects entered the business shortly before 8:00 a.m. on Monday, July 17th. One of them waited in line while the other loitered near the door. Both suspects then left the building. Suspect #1 returned and presented a demand note to an employee. Both suspects then fled before obtaining anything.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, black, who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, black, who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt, and baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.