Caught on camera: Police need help identifying suspects in McDonald’s burglary

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking two suspects wanted in connection with a burglary at the McDonald’s restaurant, located Teutonia Avenue and Good Hope Road.

It happened around around 3:00 a.m. on July 14th.

According to police, the suspects broke into the restaurant and stole money before they both fled on foot. These same suspects are believed to be responsible for several other similar burglaries on the Northwest Side in the past few weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.