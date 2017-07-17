× Close call: Officer becomes ill while investigating a suspected drug overdose death

MENASHA — A City of Menasha police officer who was dispatched to help became a victim himself on Sunday, July 16th.

According to a post on the City of Menasha Police Department Facebook page, the officer was called to a home on Third Street early Sunday for a person who was pulseless and not breathing. The victim, a 36-year-old Appleton man, was found to be deceased. Based upon the initial investigation it appears the death was drug-related.

Later, one of the officers who was on scene and tended to the victim was driving down to Oshkosh. While driving down Highway 41 the officer started to experience symptoms consistent with Fentanyl exposure. The officer had the presence of mind to exit the highway and drive to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Fortunately, a Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy heard the radio transmission and was able to follow the Menasha officer into the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Department.

The Deputy administered two doses of Narcan which reversed the effects of the exposure. The Oshkosh Fire Department did transport the officer to a hospital where he was released a few hours after the incident.

The investigation into the death is ongoing.