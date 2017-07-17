× Crews with South Milwaukee Fire Department tow boat to shore after it lost power on Lake Michigan

OAK CREEK — Officials with the South Milwaukee Fire Department had to tow a boat to shore on Lake Michigan Monday, July 17th.

It happened south of Bender Park in Oak Creek.

According to fire officials, it was learned the vessel was without power, and drifting towards rocks along the shoreline.

Officials noted that although they typically don’t tow boats unless they’re at risk of harm, it was determined to be the safest option in this case.

The boat was removed from the hazard area, and towed back into the marina.