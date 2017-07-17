× Disaster aid process proceeding; more water test kits expected in Kenosha Co.

KENOSHA COUNTY — Wisconsin Emergency Management personnel are actively working with county and municipal officials in Kenosha County to compile a cost estimate of the total damage caused by last week’s flooding.

According to a press release from Kenosha County officials, municipalities have until 3:00 p.m. Monday, July 17th to submit their individual estimates to Lt. Horace Staples, Kenosha County Emergency Management director. The combined total for all of southeastern Wisconsin will be sent to the federal government in an effort to receive a presidential disaster declaration and the associated financial aid.

Meanwhile, a new supply of water test kits are expected to arrive in Kenosha County Monday afternoon.

Residents whose wells were submerged by floodwaters are urged to disinfect and test their well water before drinking it. Test kits, provided by the State Department of Health Services, ran out in Kenosha County on Sunday.

The county is now in the process of receiving a supply of 300 additional kits.

The kits will be delivered to the former Silver Lake Village Hall, 113 S. First St., in the Village of Salem Lakes, between noon and 1 p.m. Monday, July 17th.

Some of the kits will also be made available at other town and village halls, the Kenosha County Center at Highways 45 and 50 in Bristol, and the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road in Kenosha.

Residents are urged to call their local municipality to check on availability.

Kenosha County public health nurses remain available at the former Silver Lake Village Hall, the Kenosha County Center and the Job Center to provide tetanus shots to people who received puncture wounds in the floods.