From the streets to storytelling: Milwaukee man’s movie making debut at Oriental Theatre

MILWAUKEE -- It's an unfortunate reality for many youth in our city -- life on the street as a teen turning into life in jail as an adult. But one Milwaukee man who lived that life has managed to pull some positivity out of his mistakes. As Brian Kramp shows you -- the motivation for his change had led him to a swift road to redemption.
