Help wanted: Delaware North Sportservice looking for associates to fill positions at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — Help is wanted…at Miller Park!

Delaware North Sportservice, the exclusive food, beverage and retail provider for Miller Park, will hold a job fair on Tuesday, July 18th at Miller Park.

They’re looking to fill multiple positions, including suites runners, bartenders, concession cashiers, line cooks, prep cooks, runners and bar backs.

Several positions pay up to $18 per hour, depending on experience.

The job fair will take place at Miller Park from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Candidates are asked to enter the ballpark through the Hot Corner entrance (near Friday’s Front Row).