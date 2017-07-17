“His future is bright:” Enzi, African lion born at Racine Zoo moving to Michigan

RACINE — The Racine Zoo announced on Monday, July 17th that the last of their African male lion cubs, Enzi, will be moved from the Racine Zoo to Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek, Michigan, on July 21st.

According to a press release, Enzi was born July 7th, 2014 at the Racine Zoo and he was one of three cubs born to sire lion Aslan and mother Azizi. The Racine Zoo still houses sister Zuri.

Enzi currently weighs 500 pounds.

As recommended from the AZA (Association of Zoos & Aquariums) Lion Species Survival Plan, it is in the best interest to transfer Enzi to start a pride of his

own. He will be paired with two female lions who are also three years old and originally form Asheboro, NC.

The Racine Zoo is an accredited organization though AZA and collaborates with other AZA accredited organizations to manage the Species Survival Plans (SSP’s) for numerous species, including the African lion.

“Relocating Enzi is tough since we have had him since birth. He will be greatly missed but we know his future is bright and that this move is truly beneficial for the survival of African Lions.” said Amy Petersen, Primary Carnivore Keeper at the Racine Zoo.

“We know Enzi will be in great hands and enjoy his new companions at Binder Park Zoo.” Angie Sagert Animal Collections Supervisor at the Racine Zoo.