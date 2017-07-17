Japanese beetles are back: How to protect your most important plants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Summer raspberries are ripe and being harvested in our garden. Find out if the new pest bothered the berries or not.

Area residents are noticing that the Japanese beetles are back. Since you can’t get rid of them all, Sharon Morrisey will talk about how to protect your most important plants.

A certain type of insect is having a good year on many different types of plants. You may have seen them on plants in your yard. Find out what they are and if they’re a threat.

You can head to the Milwaukee County UW-Extension Horticulture page for more gardening information.