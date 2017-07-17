StoneFire Pizza

Mad Science

Call 2-1-1 to report flooding damage

Racine County Flooding Resources

Burlington Flood Relief Fund: Donate at any North Shore Bank location; money collected will benefit Love Inc. in Burlington (assisting flood victims)

Burlington Flood Relief Account: Donate at any BMO Harris Bank or Community Bank

American Red Cross shelter at Burlington High School

Well water testing info, Racine County

Flood cleanup info from Racine County Health Department

Racine County Health Department

Kenosha County Flooding Resources

American Red Cross shelter at Salem Grade School

Flooding in Kenosha County: All Kenosha County residents, businesses, or farms that have sustained damage should report that damage to the Kenosha County Emergency Management Flood Hotline at 262-605-7924. Leave a message there in regard to the damage sustained. Damage can also be reported by email at disaster@kenoshacounty.org.

Free water testing kits are available at the following locations: local town and village halls, the Kenosha County Job Center, and the Kenosha County Center.

There will be more clean up kits and home well test kits available Monday July 17 th through the Kenosha County Health Department, available at the Kenosha County Center at 19600 75 th Street in Bristol or at the Health Department Office at 8600 Sheridan Road in Kenosha.

through the Kenosha County Health Department, available at the Kenosha County Center at 19600 75 Street in Bristol or at the Health Department Office at 8600 Sheridan Road in Kenosha. The Village of Somers and the Town of Wheatland also have well test kits available starting Monday. Residents are encouraged to disinfect their well systems as soon as possible.

The Kenosha County Division of Health suggests affected residents proceed with disinfecting their wells even before the test kits become available, as water should not be tested until 24 hours after disinfection. A guide to disinfecting wells appears on pages 10 and 11 of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Flood Toolkit, available at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/publications/p0/p00631.pdf.

Kenosha County public health nurses will be available Monday to treat people who believe they may be experiencing health effects as a result of flooding. Tetanus vaccinations will be available to those who experienced puncture wounds in the floods. Nurses will be on duty beginning at 8:00 a.m. at the Kenosha County Center, Highways 45 and 50 in Bristol; the former Silver Lake Village Hall, 113 S. First Street in the Village of Salem Lakes; and the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road in Kenosha.

The Village of Salem Lakes will provide curbside collection of debris. Somers residents may call the Village/Town Hall at 859-2822 during regular business hours Monday and Tuesday to request a special curbside pickup on Wednesday. Residents of other municipalities should call their local town or village hall for instructions on waste disposal. People are asked to keep flood debris separate from normal household trash so collection costs may be accounted for as the county seeks state and federal disaster aid.

Emergency Housing/Disaster Relief assistance: Contact the American Red Cross at 800-236-8680. The Shalom Center is offering emergency shelter assistance through the INNS Program, 262-658-1713, ext. 131, available 24-hours a day. Food assistance is available through the Shalom Center, which will provide a three-day emergency food box with perishables and non-perishables, 262-925-8755 ext. 2, available on Monday. Identification and proof of flood impact required. Food and other emergency assistance is available for Western Kenosha County residents at the Sharing Center, 25700 Wilmot Road, Trevor, 262-298-5535. To apply for Wisconsin Kenosha Racine Partnership (FoodShare), call 888-794-5820. For utility and energy assistance, and other emergency assistance from Kenosha County Human Services, visit the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol, or the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.

Donation information: The Sharing Center is accepting cash donations to help Kenosha County residents affected by flooding. Donations may be made online at thesharingcenter.net, in person at 25700 Wilmot Road, or by mail to P.O. Box 172, Trevor, WI 53179. The Sharing Center is also in need of cleaning supplies – specifically, bleach, rubber gloves, large black garbage bags, masks and large square-nose shovels – to distribute to flood-affected residents. Note: the Sharing Center cannot accept donations of baby formula. Those in need of help are urged to contact the Sharing Center at 262-298-5535 or by email at director@thesharingcenter.net. Donations to the American Red Cross may be earmarked for the Kenosha County floods.



Kenosha County Division of Health