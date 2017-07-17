Looking to throw the perfect party this summer for the kids? StoneFire Pizza is the perfect place

NEW BERLIN -- Looking to throw the perfect party this summer for the kids? Carl found the perfect place -- StoneFire Pizza Company in New Berlin, which is so much more than pizza.

About StoneFire Pizza Company (website)

The experience of StoneFire Pizza Company’s Fun Floor, just outside of Milwaukee in New Berlin, is unlike any other. The ambient lights and sounds fill up all of your senses as you gaze at all that awaits you. Familiar faces like Mario, Pac Man and even the Terminator are waiting for you to play along! Surrounding all of the fantastic games are some amazing and unique attractions! Our latest spectacular is StoneFire’s Ninja Warrior Course. The Ninja Course offers fun and challenges for participants of any age, and it’s a great way to work up a huge appetite for our deluxe buffet. Next up are the big bright Fun Walls. Climb up our themed walls or even our spider web to get a great aerial view of the entire Fun Floor! Then, you can move on to our bumper cars, minutes of fun bumping, spinning, and racing around all while listening to energizing music, just outside of Milwaukee in New Berlin. Adjacent to our Bumper Cars is our Frog Hopper, a thrilling ride which takes you up, up and up, then drops you back to the ground over and over again. Make sure you don’t have too many slushies before you go on this one, or before you start jumping in our extra-large Bounce House! Great for the little ones to expel all of their pent-up energy! Let’s not forget our Route 66 Mini Bowling, 4 lanes with smaller bowling balls and pins but with bigger amounts of fun! Compete with your friends to see who can get farther down Route 66 with each strike. All of these amazing games and attractions are waiting to entertain you, just outside of Milwaukee in New Berlin, at StoneFire Pizza Company; where you come for the food, and stay for the fun!