Mad Science summer camps give kids the opportunity to learn about science

NEW BERLIN -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Ronald Regan Elementary School with Mad Science at their crazy Chemworks Camp. It's a science summer camp for kids. They'll learn about chemical reactions, build rockets, use forensic tools and spy equipment, and even build their own robot.

About Mad Science summer camps (website)

Mad Science summer camps and vacation programs give kids the opportunity to learn about science through our interactive and hands-on science activities. Our summer science programs let children become junior scientists for the summer and embark on a series of science adventures!