Milwaukee Co. Medical Examiner investigates death of 1-month-old infant

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner is investigating the death of a one-month-old infant on Monday morning, July 17th.

A tweet (below) indicates the incident was reported around 10:00 a.m. in the neighborhood near 25th and Hadley in Milwaukee. An official with the medical examiner’s office indicates the death does not appear suspicious. However, the cause of death is being investigated.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

