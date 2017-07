× Medical examiner investigates death of infant near 95th and Allyn; 2nd case on Monday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating the death of an infant which happened near 95th and Allyn.

An autopsy is set for Tuesday, July 18th.

MCMEO confirms infant death investigation in the 9500 blk of W Allyn. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) July 18, 2017

This is the second infant death to happen in Milwaukee on Monday, July 17th. The other occurred near 25th and Hadley Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing in both cases.

43.183225 -88.027365