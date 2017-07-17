× Milwaukee police: 64-year-old man shot by suspect in passing car

MILWAUKEE — A 64-year-old Milwaukee man was shot by a suspect in a passing car late on Monday morning, July 17th.

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. in the neighborhood near 76th and Green Tree.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting are unclear at this time, officials say.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

MPD seeks a motive and is searching for suspect(s).

