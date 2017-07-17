× Police: 1 shot, injured on Milwaukee’s northwest side; circumstances under investigation

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night, July 16th on the city’s northwest side.

It happened around 9 p.m. near 44th and Burleigh.

Police say the 36 year-old victim was treated at local hospital for the non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

