MILWAUKEE — The Red Cross is assisting a family of five following a house fire early Monday morning, July 17th in Milwaukee.

Crews were called to the area of 25th and Lapham just before 5:00 a.m. for reports of a fire.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.