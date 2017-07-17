Ryan Phillippe posts hospital picture after ‘freak accident’

Actor Ryan Phillippe has posted a picture of himself laid up in a hospital bed with a broken leg following what he calls a “freak accident.”

Phillippe wrote in the caption of his Instagram post Monday that he’s “going to be ok.” The picture shows him with a bandage on his leg and a swollen foot.

i'm going to be ok & i appreciate your concern. -🖤 me A post shared by @ryanphillippe on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

He later explained on Twitter that he broke his leg during a family outing Sunday and it required “surgical attention,” but he will make a full recovery. The 42-year-old thanked first responders and paramedics for their help.

1. hey, guys. i didn't injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of shooter. i was the victim of a freak accident during a family — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) July 17, 2017

Phillippe responded to fan speculation that he hurt himself doing a stunt for his USA series “Shooter,” saying he wasn’t anywhere near the set.