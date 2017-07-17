× Wisconsin Emergency Operations Center: Storms, possibly with heavy rain will increase risk of flooding

KENOSHA/RACINE COUNTIES — There’s rain in the forecast this week, and officials with the Wisconsin Emergency Operations Center said several periods of thunderstorms, beginning Tuesday, July 18th could bring heavy rain. The threat for flooding will increase due to the possible heavy rain, officials said. According to the National Weather Service, the active weather pattern will last into Saturday.

On Monday, NWS officials reported the Fox River at Burlington was at minor flood stage, at 11.1 feet. That river was expected to drop below flood stage Monday evening.

The Fox River at New Munster was at 14.4 feet Monday and was expected to drop to moderate flood stage Tuesday.

Damage assessments began Monday in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth Counties.

Below is information provided by Wisconsin Emergency Operations Center officials as to the flood recovery in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth Counties:

Burlington/Racine County:

Special curb-side pickup services of flood debris began Monday and will continue through July 28th. Residents that experienced flooding are still encouraged to contact 2-1-1 to report damage. Officials with 2-1-1 report they have received 563 reports of damage in Racine County. The Red Cross still has a shelter open at the Burlington High School. On Sunday night, three people stayed at the shelter. The Red Cross will open a Multi-Agency Resource Center Tuesday at the Burlington High School from noon until 8:00 pm. The resource center will be only open for one day.

Free well testing kits are now available at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, Burlington Town Hall, Yorkville Town Hall and Waterford Town Hall.

Damage assessments began in Kenosha County but it is difficult until the water recedes. The Sharing Center is accepting donations. Those interested in donating should go to the website to see what items are needed.

The Red Cross shelter at the Salem Elementary School remains open. They plan to open a one day Multi-Agency Resource Center at the Salem Elementary School from noon to 8:00 pm on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent J.D. Lind, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Dave Ross and Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Brian Satula met with local and state officials in Kenosha County and inspected some of the infrastructure that was impacted during the flooding.

Walworth County

Walworth County officials report they have received 250 calls from residents reporting flood damage. They also have requested well water test kits.

Several volunteers groups are working in the impacted areas. Samaritan Purse volunteers will begin assisting residents this week. Wisconsin Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD) are working closely with the flood impacted counties and working to help residents with unmet needs.