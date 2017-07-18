× 19-year-old man critically injured in motorcycle crash in Town of Erin; speed believed to be factor

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 19-year-old Germantown man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Monday night, July 17th in the Town of Erin.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. on STH 167, west of CTH CC.

The investigation revealed that the operator was travelling eastbound on STH 167 with a group of motorcycles. The victim was the lead motorcycle in the group and failed to negotiate a sharp curve in the roadway — and drove into the ditch on the westbound side.

The operator was ejected from the motorcycle.

The group that he was travelling with as well as other witnesses stopped to render aid to the injured driver. Speed is believed to be a factor in the accident.

The Richfield Fire Department and Rescue along with sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene. Flight For Life Emergency Medical Transport was also called to assist due to the seriousness of the injuries.

The operator was transported from the scene of the accident to Friess Lake School in the Village of Richfield where Flight For Life subsequently transported him to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.