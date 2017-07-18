75+ mph, no license, no seat belt: Medical examiner IDs man killed when car slammed into tree, split in half

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday, July 18th identified a 19-year-old man killed in a crash Monday near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt. His vehicle struck a curb and then a tree, and was split in two. Police said speed was a factor in this crash, which happened around 4:00 p.m.

Daryl Brown was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was partially ejected when his vehicle slammed into the tree, and pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s report indicates Brown died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries. His death has been ruled an accident.

According to the report, Brown’s vehicle was headed eastbound on Fond du Lac at the time of the crash. The report notes that Brown’s vehicle was possibly involved in a minor crash at the 51st Boulevard intersection, and continued eastbound. He lost control, and his vehicle turned sideways, struck a tree, split in half, flipped, and the front half of the vehicle traveled 60 to 80 feet from the tree.

The report states Brown’s vehicle was estimated to have been traveling at 75 miles-per-hour or faster. The posted speed limit in the area is 30 miles-per-hour, the report says.

Brown did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash, but the vehicle was registered to him, the report says. It is not believed he was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

At the scene, the medical examiner noted one half of the vehicle was located near Brown’s body, and the other half was 60 to 80 feet away, near the tree he struck — with extensive damage to both halves. Debris was found strewn throughout the street and onto the sidewalk and yards nearby.

An empty bottle of liquor was located near Brown’s vehicle, and an empty bottle of beer was found under his body, the report says.

Brown was positively identified via fingerprints taken at the West Allis Police Department during an arrest of Brown, the report says.

The investigation is ongoing.