× $750K cash bond for man accused of fatally stabbing his own brother during fight over video games

MESA, Arizona — A man is dead after his brother stabbed him over an argument about video games, police said.

Mesa police said shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 14th, 24-year-old David Ramirez approached his brother, 28-year-old Felipe Barajas Ramirez in their apartment near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue and said he wanted to play video games.

Felipe declined, and said he was watching television.

An argument escalated to a fight and David was stabbed with a four-inch folding knife that Felipe was fiddling with before the altercation, court documents said.

Felipe’s girlfriend saw the blood and called 911.

David was transported to Banner Desert Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Felipe is charged with second-degree murder.

A judge set a cash bond for Felipe at $750,000.