Add some purple to your plate: 4 easy food trends you should consider trying

MILWAUKEE -- Every year billions of dollars are spent on new food start-ups and products for consumers. But how can you know which ones are actually good for you? Registered dietitian Kerry Clifford with Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the top four food trends for 2017.

1: Purple fruits and vegetables are good for brain and heart health!

Purple foods contain a special antioxidant called anthocyanin, which some studies have linked to improving cognitive function and even boosting cardiovascular health.

What are some different purple foods? Purple Carrots, Cabbage, Eggplant, Oriental Sweet potatoes with a deep maroon skin, Purple Cauliflower, Blueberries and Beets!

RECIPE TO TRY:

Roasted Purple Carrots

Serves 4

Portion 1 cup

Ingredients

4 cups Carrots (Purple, Orange, Yellow)

2 TB Fresh Thyme Olive Oil

1 TB Lemon Juice

1 TB Fresh Thyme Local Honey

1 tsp Salt

Instructions

1. Pre-heat your oven to 400 degrees

2. Rinse and peal your carrots

3. Drizzle your veggies with Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Honey and Salt

4. Roast for 40 minutes or until crunchy

5. Enjoy!

2: Fermented foods pack good bacteria for better digestion!

Fermented foods include Kefir, Kombucha, Sauerkraut and pickled anything! They`re known for the good bacteria that grows while the product is fermenting. They may improve digestion and help reduce inflammation!

Kefir is great to add to smoothies and Kombucha is a delicious drink to enjoy!

3: Coconut oil contains medium chain triglycerides for brain health

The main ingredient in most coconut products is Medium Chain Triglycerides, which have been linked with improving metabolism and cognitive function.

However, a word of caution: Coconut Oil is a saturated fat and calorie dense, and some may find negative health benefits from adding it to their diet.

4: Turmeric`s active ingredient is curcumin and helps inflammation!

Turmeric is the main spice in curry, and it's great to add to grilled chicken salad dressing, or grains.

The main compound linked with Tumeric's health benefits is curcumin, a natural anti-inflammatory and strong antioxidant that has been used in cooking for thousands of years! Many studies are currently investigating its effects on joint pain, digestive issues and other inflammatory conditions.

While hot superfoods probably won’t negate an unhealthy diet, there may be some health benefits to them. You can find these items at all 5 Fresh Thyme locations in Wisconsin including Brookfield, Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls and Kenosha as well as Green Bay, which opens tomorrow and a new Greenfield location opening later this summer!

For more information, visit www.freshthyme.com.