× Antonio Smith to be sentenced in homicide of Breanna Eskridge

MILWAUKEE — The 35-year-old man convicted of killing 17-year-old Breanna Eskridge will be sentenced on Tuesday afternoon, July 18th.

Antonio Smith pleaded guilty in February to a charge of first degree intentional homicide in this case. A charge of felon in possession of a firearm was dismissed and read into the court record as part of that February plea deal.

In the case involving the death of Eskridge, prosecutors say Smith was trying to get rid of witnesses to a prior murder.

According to a criminal complaint, Eskridge was present when Eddie Powe was shot and killed on W. Port Sunlight Way on July 11, 2015. A little more than a week later, on July 19th, Eskridge was shot and killed near 12th and Concordia. Eskridge’s mother told police at the time, she believed “that her daughter was killed because Breanna was present at the murder of her boyfriend,” Eddie Powe.

The complaint indicates Eskridge was with Wynette McClelland just moments before she was fatally shot. McClelland told police she had known Eskridge and her twin sister for approximately a year “and that they were very good friends. McClelland stated that Breanna Eskridge had confided in her that she was present at the scene of the Powe homicide.”

The complaint indicates Eskridge was with Wynette McClelland just moments before she was fatally shot.

Smith was already in custody (in connection with the death of Eddie Powe) at the time charges were filed for the death of Breanna Eskridge.

Smith is due in court at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday for sentencing. Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.